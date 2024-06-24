Heroes Connect: Military to Manufacturing Virtual Engagement with The Plastics Pipe Institute Inc. (PPI)

Participants engage directly with leaders in plastics piping about their industry sector, member company operations, locations, Veteran-friendly culture, and current career opportunities.

When: Wed. Jul 17, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





Military to Manufacturing Virtual Engagement: Connecting talent from the military and Veteran community with manufacturers who are hiring today!

The Plastics Pipe Institute Inc. (PPI) is a major trade association with approximately 300 members and associates, representing all segments of the plastics piping industry. Through their advocacy and outreach efforts, PPI promotes the contemporary use of plastics piping for water and gas distribution, sewer and wastewater, oil and gas production, industrial and mining uses, power and communications, duct and irrigation.

Contact: heroes@nam.org

https://themanufacturinginstitute.org/events/heroes-connect-ppi/

