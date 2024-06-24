Military to Manufacturing: Career Fair - Fort Cavazos, TX Military to Manufacturing Engagement When: Wed. Jul 31, 2024, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm CT Where: Lone Star Conference Center 24th Street, BLDG 5764 Fort Cavazos, TX Get directions on Google Maps to Lone Star Conference Center Cost: Free Registration: Required





We invite you to join The Manufacturing Institute’s Heroes MAKE America program at Fort Cavazos for a career fair focused on connecting members of the military and Veteran community with manufacturers who are hiring!

Heroes MAKE America supports manufacturers and our nation’s military community by creating opportunities to connect. Through Heroes MAKE America, manufacturers recruit, hire, and retain a diverse military workforce while showcasing rewarding industry careers!

Veterans and military spouses are well-positioned to succeed in manufacturing jobs with skills, talents, and training that are highly valued.

https://themanufacturinginstitute.org/events/military-to-manufacturing-fort-cavazos-career-fair/

Questions or Comments? Email heroes@nam.org

