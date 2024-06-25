Career Exploration & Hiring Fair - Whiteman Air Force Base, MO Connecting World-Class Military Community Talent With American Employers When: Tue. Aug 20, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: Deployment Center 931 Arnold Ave Whiteman Air Force Base, MO Get directions on Google Maps to Deployment Center Cost: Free Registration: Required





Join the Military and Family Readiness Center and the @hiringourheroes team on August 20, 2024, at the Whiteman Air Force Base Career Exploration and Hiring Fair.

You will have the opportunity to meet, network, and interview with regional and national employers at this professional development and hiring event.

All Veterans, service members, military spouses, and caregivers are invited to attend. Register today!

https://www.hiringourheroes.org/

Other VA events