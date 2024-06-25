Skip to Content

Career Exploration & Hiring Fair - Whiteman Air Force Base, MO

Hiring or Heroes Career Fair Missouri

Connecting World-Class Military Community Talent With American Employers

When:

Tue. Aug 20, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

Deployment Center

931 Arnold Ave

Whiteman Air Force Base, MO

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Register

Join the Military and Family Readiness Center and the @hiringourheroes team on August 20, 2024, at the Whiteman Air Force Base Career Exploration and Hiring Fair.

 You will have the opportunity to meet, network, and interview with regional and national employers at this professional development and hiring event. 

All Veterans, service members, military spouses, and caregivers are invited to attend. Register today! 

https://www.hiringourheroes.org/

 

