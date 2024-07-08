MEET YOUR FUTURE EMPLOYER

Military-Friendly Virtual Job Fair

When: Thu. Jul 25, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





Don’t miss this opportunity to meet top employers who are looking for great candidates at the

Military-Friendly Virtual Job Fair sponsored by Corporate Gray.

Registered companies and government agencies include:

Lockheed Martin

Leidos

Arrow Electronics

National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

Los Alamos National Laboratory

QED Systems

U.S. Postal Service

Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory

U.S. Agency for International Development

Workday

Carter Machinery

Sierra7

Exigent Services

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

and more!



NOTE: This event is especially for transitioning military members, Veterans, and military spouses.

Most participating employers require U.S. citizenship, and many require cleared (or clearable)

candidates.

For more information and to register, visit: https://www.ecareerfairs.com/JobSeeker/ViewEventLobby.asp?EventID=9508

Sponsored by Corporate Gray, publisher of “The Military-to-Civilian Transition Guide” and “Social Media and Your Job Search.” The Department of Defense and the Service Branches do not endorse any company, sponsor, or their products or services.

https://www.corporategray.com/

