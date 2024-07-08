MEET YOUR FUTURE EMPLOYER

Skip to Content

Military-Friendly Virtual Job Fair

When:

Thu. Jul 25, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Register

Don’t miss this opportunity to meet top employers who are looking for great candidates at the
Military-Friendly Virtual Job Fair sponsored by Corporate Gray.

 Registered companies and government agencies include:

  • Lockheed Martin
  • Leidos
  • Arrow Electronics
  • National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency
  • Los Alamos National Laboratory
  • QED Systems
  • U.S. Postal Service
  • Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory
  • U.S. Agency for International Development
  • Workday
  • Carter Machinery
  • Sierra7
  • Exigent Services
  • Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
  • and more!
     

NOTE: This event is especially for transitioning military members, Veterans, and military spouses.
Most participating employers require U.S. citizenship, and many require cleared (or clearable)
candidates.

For more information and to register, visit: https://www.ecareerfairs.com/JobSeeker/ViewEventLobby.asp?EventID=9508

Sponsored by Corporate Gray, publisher of “The Military-to-Civilian Transition Guide” and “Social Media and Your Job Search.” The Department of Defense and the Service Branches do not endorse any company, sponsor, or their products or services.

https://www.corporategray.com/

 

