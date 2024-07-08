VA S.A.V.E. Suicide Prevention Training - Online
Please join us for our Outreach Webinar on VA S.A.V.E. Suicide Prevention Training
When:
Tue. Jul 9, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
We hope that you join us, and we look forward to working with you to enrich and empower our Veterans and their families. We hope that you can join us!
Guest Speaker: Ms. Nikole Jones, VHA, Suicide Prevention Coordinator (SPC), Perry Point VAMC
If you have any questions or require special accommodations, please contact:
- Trulesta.Pauling@va.gov
- (202) 461-8936
- William.Morales2@va.gov
- (202) 461-0753
Email: VACFBNP@va.gov
Website: www.va.gov/cfbnp
