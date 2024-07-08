Skip to Content

VA S.A.V.E. Suicide Prevention Training - Online

Please join us for our Outreach Webinar on VA S.A.V.E. Suicide Prevention Training

When:

Tue. Jul 9, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Register

We hope that you join us, and we look forward to working with you to enrich and empower our Veterans and their families. We hope that you can join us!

Guest Speaker: Ms. Nikole Jones, VHA, Suicide Prevention Coordinator (SPC), Perry Point VAMC

If you have any questions or require special accommodations, please contact:

Email: VACFBNP@va.gov 
Website: www.va.gov/cfbnp
