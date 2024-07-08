VA S.A.V.E. Suicide Prevention Training - Online

Please join us for our Outreach Webinar on VA S.A.V.E. Suicide Prevention Training

When: Tue. Jul 9, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





We hope that you join us, and we look forward to working with you to enrich and empower our Veterans and their families. We hope that you can join us!

Guest Speaker: Ms. Nikole Jones, VHA, Suicide Prevention Coordinator (SPC), Perry Point VAMC

If you have any questions or require special accommodations, please contact:

Email: VACFBNP@va.gov

Website: www.va.gov/cfbnp

Check us out on Facebook

Other VA events