Pre-Need and Burial Eligibility - Online
Please join us for our outreach webinar Overview of NCA: Pre-Need Eligibility and VA Burial Benefits.
When:
Tue. Jul 23, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Outreach Webinar via Cisco Webex
This outreach webinar provides VA CFBNP partners with information and resources from the National Cemetery Administration (NCA) and the Pre-Need Burial eligibility program. This presentation is open to Veterans, their families, their beneficiaries, and the general public.
Guest Speakers:
- Mr. Jay Dalrymple, NCA, Director, Scheduling Office
- Mr. Steve Ecker, Deputy Director, Scheduling Office
Register: Click here to Sign-up for VA CFBNP Updates and Monthly Webinars
We hope you can join us!
If you have any questions or require special accommodations, please contact:
- Trulesta.Pauling@va.gov
- (202) 461-8936
- William.Morales2@va.gov
- (202) 461-0753
Email: VACFBNP@va.gov
Website: www.va.gov/cfbnp
