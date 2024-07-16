Afghanistan War Commission | Public Hearing | Online
Afghanistan War Commission to Examine Roots of Afghan War with Expert Witnesses in First Public Hearing
When:
Fri. Jul 19, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET
Where:
Veterans of Foreign Wars
200 Maryland Avenue, NE
Washington, DC
Cost:
Free
During the hearing, commissioners will hear testimony from expert witnesses comprising two panels.
The first panel, “Past, Present, Future: Why Revisiting the Afghanistan War Matters,” will feature testimony from Ambassador Ronald Neumann, Dr. Alexis Albion, Dr. Halima Kazem, and Mr. Nader Nadery.
The second panel, “In the Beginning: Recalling the Roots and Early Days of the Afghanistan War,” will feature testimony from Dr. Michael Vickers and Dr. Noah Coburn.
Background
The Afghanistan War Commission is an independent legislative commission established by Congress in the FY22 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The following 16 commissioners were appointed by Congressional leaders on a bipartisan basis:
Shamila N. Chaudhary, Co-Chair
Dr. Colin F. Jackson, Co-Chair
Michael Allen
LTG (ret.) Robert Ashley
Jeremy Bash
Amb. Ryan Crocker
Jeffrey Dressler
Daniel Fata
Dr. Anand Gopal
Luke Hartig
Dr. Seth Jones
Laurel Miller
LTC (ret.) Chris Molino
Dr. Dipali Mukhopadhyay
Gov. Bob Taft
Dr. Andrew Wilder
Seating is limited; those interested in attending in person are asked to register by contacting hearings@awc.senate.gov. A positive response confirming your space is required for entry.