Afghanistan War Commission | Public Hearing | Online Afghanistan War Commission to Examine Roots of Afghan War with Expert Witnesses in First Public Hearing When: Fri. Jul 19, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET Where: Veterans of Foreign Wars 200 Maryland Avenue, NE Washington, DC Get directions on Google Maps to Veterans of Foreign Wars Cost: Free





During the hearing, commissioners will hear testimony from expert witnesses comprising two panels.



The first panel, “Past, Present, Future: Why Revisiting the Afghanistan War Matters,” will feature testimony from Ambassador Ronald Neumann, Dr. Alexis Albion, Dr. Halima Kazem, and Mr. Nader Nadery.



The second panel, “In the Beginning: Recalling the Roots and Early Days of the Afghanistan War,” will feature testimony from Dr. Michael Vickers and Dr. Noah Coburn.

Background

The Afghanistan War Commission is an independent legislative commission established by Congress in the FY22 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The following 16 commissioners were appointed by Congressional leaders on a bipartisan basis:

Shamila N. Chaudhary, Co-Chair

Dr. Colin F. Jackson, Co-Chair

Michael Allen

LTG (ret.) Robert Ashley

Jeremy Bash

Amb. Ryan Crocker

Jeffrey Dressler

Daniel Fata

Dr. Anand Gopal

Luke Hartig

Dr. Seth Jones

Laurel Miller

LTC (ret.) Chris Molino

Dr. Dipali Mukhopadhyay

Gov. Bob Taft

Dr. Andrew Wilder

Seating is limited; those interested in attending in person are asked to register by contacting hearings@awc.senate.gov. A positive response confirming your space is required for entry.

Other VA events