Friends of the National Arboretum Fall 5K - Washington, DC Free Registration for Veterans! When: Sun. Nov 10, 2024, 8:30 am – 11:00 am ET Where: U.S. National Arboretum 3501 New York Ave NE Washington, DC Cost: Free Registration: Required





Enjoy autumn at the U.S. National Arboretum during FONA's Fall 5K. This run or walk will take you past garden collections brightly colored with fall foliage, over tree-lined rolling hills, and along streams winding their way to the Anacostia River.

This race is not only scenic, but also safe and secure. All roads are closed to cars during this race so you can safely enjoy running or walking through this 451-acre urban green space. We will have a professional race announcer calling out runners as they cross the finish line and there will be music before and after the event to get you in the groove.

Thanks to the support of the National Environmental Education Foundation, we are able to offer free registrations for the first 50 Veterans who sign up. Please send an email to info@fona.org for the coupon code.

Early packet pickup is not available to registrants who sign up after noon on 11/7/2024. If you register later than that, please plan to pick up your bib on Sunday morning.

Participants who register before midnight on Sunday, October 6th are guaranteed a t-shirt. After that, t-shirts are available while supplies last.

5K

Join us for a 5k run or walk on the idyllic grounds of the National Arboretum. Strollers and dogs are allowed but dogs must stay on a 6' non-retractable leash

Early Packet Pick-Up (Saturday, November 9th)

2:00 PM to 5:00 PM: Packets will be distributed outside of Arbor House near the R Street entrance (2400 R Street NE, Washington, DC 20002).

Race Day Schedule (Sunday, November 10th)

7:00 AM - 8:00 AM: Packet Pick-Up and Same Day Registration at the race start in front of the Capitol Columns.

8:30 AM: Race Start

Awards will be distributed to the top Overall Male & Female finishers and the top 3 finishers in each age group immediately following the event.

Register: https://runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=126920&eventId=863268

Coupon code: Veterans

Virtual 5K

Can’t make it to the National Arboretum but still want to break out your running shoes? Simply run/walk 5K and submit your virtual results.

Register: https://runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=126920&eventId=863269

Coupon code: Veterans

Submit Your Virtual Results Here.

1. Click on Submit Virtual Results at the top of the page (inside the green button)

2. Use the Search By Name feature to locate your registration

3. When you see your information appears, click directly on the BIB NUMBER to view/print your virtual bib

4. After you have completed your virtual race, repeat steps 1-3, but this time click on Submit Virtual Results to enter your time.

Results can be submitted for either distance, any time between Friday, November 10th - Sunday, November 12th at 5:00pm. If you have any trouble, please let us know at shannon@racinemultisports.com

Friends of the National Arboretum Fall 5K

November 10, 2024

