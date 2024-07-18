2024 National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony - Honolulu, HI Presented by American Battle Monuments Commission When: Fri. Sep 20, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am HT Where: 2177 Puowaina Drive Honolulu, HI Get directions on Google Maps to Cost: Free





The National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony,

hosted by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA)

is a tradition that affords local veterans organizations,

community members, U.S. military personnel, and family

members of missing personnel an opportunity to recognize

and honor unaccounted for personnel from past conflicts. As

part of the event this year, the American Battle Monuments

Commission (ABMC) will host a rosette ceremony for more

than 940 U.S. service members who were declared missing

during the Vietnam War and have since been recovered and

accounted for. Family members are welcome to attend and

place the bronze rosette beside their loved one's name on

the Courts of the Missing, a symbol of their family member's

recovery and identification.

