2024 National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony - Honolulu, HI
Presented by American Battle Monuments Commission
When:
Fri. Sep 20, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am HT
Where:
2177 Puowaina Drive
Honolulu, HI
Cost:
Free
The National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony,
hosted by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA)
is a tradition that affords local veterans organizations,
community members, U.S. military personnel, and family
members of missing personnel an opportunity to recognize
and honor unaccounted for personnel from past conflicts. As
part of the event this year, the American Battle Monuments
Commission (ABMC) will host a rosette ceremony for more
than 940 U.S. service members who were declared missing
during the Vietnam War and have since been recovered and
accounted for. Family members are welcome to attend and
place the bronze rosette beside their loved one's name on
the Courts of the Missing, a symbol of their family member's
recovery and identification.