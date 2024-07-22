Mastering Virtual Career Fairs and Employer Engagement

This session is open to transitioning service members, Veterans and military spouses.

When: Wed. Aug 21, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





Join us for an immersive virtual event designed to equip you with the essential skills and strategies for navigating virtual career fairs seamlessly. In this dynamic session, we’ll delve into the intricacies of leveraging the Zoom platform and breakout rooms effectively, ensuring you stand out to employers and maximize your opportunities in the virtual job market.

Don’t miss this invaluable opportunity to sharpen your virtual career fair skills and take your job search to new heights. Secure your spot today and embark on the path to career success in the digital age!

Event Highlights:

Optimizing Your Zoom Experience: Learn how to harness the full potential of Zoom's features to present yourself professionally and engage with recruiters effortlessly. From setting up your profile to mastering video etiquette, we'll cover everything you need to know to make a lasting impression.

Researching Attending Employers: Discover the importance of researching attending employers before the event and how it can give you a competitive edge. We'll provide guidance on identifying key information about companies, understanding their culture, and tailoring your approach to align with their needs and values.

Strategic Breakout Room Tactics: Explore the art of networking in virtual breakout rooms. Discover how to initiate meaningful conversations, showcase your skills and experience, and leave a memorable impact on recruiters in these intimate settings.

Crafting Your Elevator Pitch: Hone your elevator pitch to perfection, ensuring you can succinctly communicate your value proposition to potential employers in virtual environments. Receive expert feedback and guidance on refining your pitch for maximum impact.

Post-Event Engagement Strategies: Discover effective techniques for following up with employers after the event to solidify connections and reinforce your interest. From personalized thank-you notes to LinkedIn outreach, learn how to maintain momentum and foster lasting relationships with recruiters.

Who Should Attend: Job seekers preparing for Heroes MAKE America virtual career fairs.

Mastering Virtual Career Fairs and Employer Engagement

