Online Vets 2 Industry VA Office Hours

V2I Veterans to industry VA office hours

When: Wed. Jul 31, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free





VA will be joining Vets 2 Industry in their Discord on Wednesday. We will be fielding questions and concerns from all Veterans. It will be an open forum for any questions you may want answered or learn more about. Vets 2 Industry is a non-profit providing Veterans and Military spouses with resources, networking, and career support for successful civilian transitions

https://discord.com/invite/V6qvb7ubsK

You will need to use an email account to set up with Discord and also create a username. Once set up, to access Vets 2 Industry Discord use the link above. Registration is not required for the event just to use the platform. There is no cost associated with registering. Once on the Discord, there will be a list of channels/rooms you can join within Vets 2 Industry. The rooms you are looking to join are under the VA Deptartment drop down. Look for VA Privacy Voice Chat

Other VA events