The American Legion Career Exploration & Hiring Fair - New Orleans, LA Come explore job opportunities and meet potential employers at The American Legion Career Exploration and Hiring Fair in New Orleans! When: Mon. Aug 26, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm CT Where: Hilton New Orleans Riverside Two Poydras Street New Orleans, LA Cost: Free Registration: Required





The American Legion Career Exploration and Hiring Fair: New Orleans

The American Legion is hosting a Career Exploration and Hiring Fair at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside, offering a day filled with opportunities. This event caters to Veterans interested in exploring new career paths or seeking employment. Attendees will have the chance to meet with a variety of employers eager to hire individuals with valuable skills and experience. The event provides an excellent opportunity to network, learn about different industries, and potentially secure the next job.

Agenda

9:00 AM - 12:00 PM: Job Seeker Workshops

Job Seeker Workshops 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM: Networking Luncheon

Networking Luncheon 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM: Hiring Fair

Mark the calendar and come prepared to make valuable connections!

