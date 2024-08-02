The American Legion Career Exploration & Hiring Fair - New Orleans, LA
Come explore job opportunities and meet potential employers at The American Legion Career Exploration and Hiring Fair in New Orleans!
When:
Mon. Aug 26, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm CT
Where:
Hilton New Orleans Riverside
Two Poydras Street
New Orleans, LA
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
The American Legion Career Exploration and Hiring Fair: New Orleans
The American Legion is hosting a Career Exploration and Hiring Fair at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside, offering a day filled with opportunities. This event caters to Veterans interested in exploring new career paths or seeking employment. Attendees will have the chance to meet with a variety of employers eager to hire individuals with valuable skills and experience. The event provides an excellent opportunity to network, learn about different industries, and potentially secure the next job.
Agenda
- 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM: Job Seeker Workshops
- 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM: Networking Luncheon
- 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM: Hiring Fair
Mark the calendar and come prepared to make valuable connections!