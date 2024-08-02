Small Business Workshop and Dinner - New Orleans, LA Take your business to the next level. Learn about critical small business resources and connect with business experts, regional advocates, and other small business owners. Find out about the most pressing matters for Veteran small business development, When: Sat. Aug 24, 2024, 4:30 pm – 9:00 pm CT Where: Hilton New Orleans Riverside Two Poydras Street New Orleans, LA Cost: Free Registration: Required





Join the U.S. Small Business Administration and American Legion for an exciting Small Business Workshop and Reception at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside!

This in-person event is perfect for small business owners looking to network, learn, and eat delicious hors d'oeuvres. Our workshop will cover topics such as marketing strategies, financial planning, and customer retention. Afterward, you can mingle with fellow entrepreneurs and industry experts.

Take advantage of this opportunity to grow your business and connect with like-minded individuals!

