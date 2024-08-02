Research Advisory Committee on Gulf War Veterans’ Illnesses Meeting - Aurora, CO - A
The purpose of the Committee is to provide advice and make recommendations to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs on proposed research studies, research plans, and research strategies relating to the health consequences of military service in the Southwest Asia theater of operations during the Gulf War in 1990-91.
When:
Tue. Aug 20, 2024, 11:00 am – 5:00 pm ET
Where:
The Benson Hotel & Faculty Club
13025 E. Montview Blvd.,
Aurora, CO
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
All sessions will be open to the public. For interested parties who cannot attend in person, this meeting will also be available by videoconference by connecting to Webex at the following URLs:
August 20, 2024, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (ET):
- https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=mf8041252f79288e6e3dae062aa 7d856c
- Join by phone: 1-
Toll-free; meeting number (access code): 2 .
- Meeting password: GWVET1991!
August 21, 2024, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (ET):
- https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=m6a2eeeff9… a3571
- Join by phone: 1-
Toll-free; meeting number (access code): 2 . Meeting password: GWVETS1991
The Committee will review VA program activities related to Gulf War Veterans' illnesses and updates on relevant scientific research published since the last Committee meeting.
This meeting will focus in part on:
- diversity, equity, inclusion, and women’s health research
- research project updates
- updates on committee membership and recommendations
- a report from the Veteran Engagement Subcommittee
Individuals wishing to make public comments should contact VARACGWVI@va.gov.
- Public comment speakers are requested to submit a 1-2-page summary of their comments for inclusion in the official meeting record. Written comments will also be accepted for the record.
Members of the public who have confirmed public speaker registrations will be allowed to provide public comment first followed by non-registered speakers time permitting. Each public comment speaker will be held to a 5-minute time limit.
Additional Questions?
Individuals wishing to seek additional information should contact Dr. Karen Block, Designated Federal Officer, at Karen.Block@va.gov.