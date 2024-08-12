Trash Art Workshop - Online

Through writing & art workshops led by professional artists, CBAW builds authentic communities for veterans, healthcare workers, & civilians.

Wed. Aug 14, 2024, 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET
Cost: Free
Registration: Required





Join Artist, Zehra Khan on Wednesday, August 14th at 7pm EST for Trash Art.

In this workshop participants will use the contents of their trash to make sculpture. Materials like junk mail, food containers, packaging of any sort become the building blocks of an animal of your choosing. Participants will use a variety of building methods that emphasize speed: tape, hot glue, string. Bring images of animals, some art supplies, and your trash!

