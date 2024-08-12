ERO Veterans’ Lunch and Learn with Military OneSource - Online

The ICE workforce is invited to a voluntary webinar and Q&A with the Department of Defense (DoD) Military and Community Support Programs (Military OneSource) on Wednesday, August 14 from 1 - 2 p.m. E.T.

When: Wed. Aug 14, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free





Military OneSource’s Michelle K. Aldana will discuss how the program supports the well-being of service members, Veterans, and their families, including:

A Program Overview

Available Resources

Eligibility Criteria

This Lunch and Learn is an important opportunity for all Veterans to familiarize themselves with the valuable benefits they have earned for service to this country.

ERO is proud of our military Veterans, and we want to ensure all our veterans have the tools they need to grow professionally and personally.

The Lunch and Learn will be held on Microsoft Teams.

If you have any questions, contact Michael Petterson at michael.petterson@ice.dhs.gov.



Other VA events