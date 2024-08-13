Back to Business Virtual Career Fair

Presented by VBA VR&E

When: Wed. Aug 21, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





Are you looking for a new career or a resource in your community? Veteran Readiness & Employment (VR&E) Service is pleased to announce that its Back to Business Virtual Veteran Career Fair is on Wednesday, August 21, 2024. The virtual event will be nationwide and take place from 11:00am – 3:00pm ET.

This national event is open to all Veterans, Service members, and military spouses. This event will feature dozens of top federal, private, and non-profit employers who are hiring for well-paying positions around the country. There will also be community resources. Participants will be able to network with recruiters, apply for vacancies, and learn about various community resources and career opportunities. If interested in participating, please register for the event, and on August 21st, join the event.

Other VA events