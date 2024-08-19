VOWS Re-Launch & Networking Event - Dallas, TX VOWS, a Bob Woodruff Foundation initiative, honors former and current military personnel and their spouses through a range of services connecting them to career and business opportunities in corporate America. Join us for our next event. When: Thu. Sep 12, 2024, 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm CT Where: 300 N Field St Dallas, TX Cost: Free Registration: Required





Veterans, Service Members & VOWS Partners gear up for the official relaunch of our VOWS Dallas Chapter!

Join us for our next networking event hosted by Salesforce, at 2300 N Field St on September 12th, from 5:30-7:30 PM CST.

Let's strengthen the Veteran community in the Dallas area by connecting Veterans and transitioning service members seeking their next or first civilian workforce role with allies, mentors, and corporate job opportunities across industries.

For more information, please contact Nikki Stork: nikki.stork@bobwoodrufffoundation.org .

