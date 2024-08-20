Network for Success with MOAA - Arlington, VA Free and open to all RANKS of uniformed servicemembers, Veterans, military spouses, surviving spouses and their dependents. When: Wed. Oct 2, 2024, 5:30 pm – 9:00 pm ET Where: Army Navy Country Club 1700 Army Navy Drive Arlington, VA Cost: Free Registration: Required





Join MOAA for an evening of networking and professional development where you can engage with MOAA’s career transition experts, hear from industry recruiters and talent acquisition professionals, and grow your network to support your personal and career aspirations!

You’ll have the chance to:

Mingle in a professional setting with light refreshments.

Receive a free résumé review by a MOAA transition expert.

Meet with a certified career coach to explore your options.

Connect with fellow job seekers and industry talent acquisition professionals.

Have your LinkedIn profile photo taken.

This event is free and open to all ranks of uniformed servicemembers and veterans, along with military spouses and surviving spouses.

Business attire requested.

