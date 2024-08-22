Celebrating Edith Nourse Rogers during Equality Day - Online

Virtual Women's Equality Day - Celebrating Edith Nourse Rogers and her impact on the GI Bill, Service Women, and women Veterans Panel.

When: Mon. Aug 26, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





Register Join via Teams: https://shorturl.at/Mxnlx

Meeting ID: 291 938 652 997

291 938 652 997 Passcode: Dny5HJ Phone:

Phone conference ID: 836 275 489#



Join the Veterans Benefits Administration, Veterans Health Administration, the National Cemetery Administration and the Center for Women Veterans to recognize the many contributions of Edith Nourse Rogers.

We will highlight VA’s efforts to connect women Veterans with education benefits and opportunities, especially the Edith Nourse STEM Scholarship of which women Veterans are less likely to apply for.

VA celebrates her name and work through the establishment of the Edith Nourse Rogers STEM Scholarship, which provides an additional $30,000 for specialized training to Veterans who have exhausted their educational benefits. Her decades of public service and dedication to improving the lives of Veterans remain her most inspiring legacy today.

