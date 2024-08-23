Veterans Benefits Fair - San Diego, CA When: Tue. Sep 10, 2024, 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm PT Where: San Diego State University; Parma Payne Goodall Alumni Center 5491 Aztec Walk San Diego, CA Cost: Free





Veterans Benefits Fair – San Diego, CA

When: Tuesday, September 10 from 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. PT

Where: San Diego State University, Parma Payne Goodall Alumni Center, Pierce Family Foyer/Rotunda5491 Aztec Walk, San Diego, CA 92182

Cost: Free

Current and prospective GI Bill® students, service members, families and supporters: Do you have questions about your VA benefits? Join us for a Veteran Benefits Fair at San Diego State University.

VBA staff and other organization representatives will be available at booths to provide resources and answer your benefits questions at the fair.

RSVP Here

Contact for more information: Stakeholder Engagement Team

Other VA events