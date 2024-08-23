Skip to Content

GI Bill Town Hall – San Diego, CA 

Tue. Sep 10, 2024, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm PT

San Diego State University, Parma Payne Goodall Alumni Center

5491 Aztec Walk

San Diego, CA

Free

Current and prospective GI Bill® students, service members, families and supporters: Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) is hosting a GI Bill Town Hall at San Diego State University – and you’re invited! 

Join us to get your GI Bill questions answered directly from VBA representatives. Learn more about your education benefits and hear how VBA is on a mission to improve your experience through the Digital GI Bill modernization effort.     

Contact for more information: Stakeholder Engagement Team 

 

