GI Bill Town Hall – San Diego, CA When: Tue. Sep 10, 2024, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm PT Where: San Diego State University, Parma Payne Goodall Alumni Center 5491 Aztec Walk San Diego, CA Cost: Free





GI Bill Town Hall – San Diego, CA

When: Tuesday, September 10 from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. PT

Where: San Diego State University, Parma Payne Goodall Alumni Center, Pierce Family Foyer/Rotunda5491 Aztec Walk, San Diego, CA 92182

Cost: Free

Current and prospective GI Bill® students, service members, families and supporters: Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) is hosting a GI Bill Town Hall at San Diego State University – and you’re invited!

Join us to get your GI Bill questions answered directly from VBA representatives. Learn more about your education benefits and hear how VBA is on a mission to improve your experience through the Digital GI Bill modernization effort.

RSVP Here

Contact for more information: Stakeholder Engagement Team

Other VA events