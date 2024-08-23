GI Bill Town Hall – San Diego, CA
GI Bill Town Hall – San Diego, CA
When: Tuesday, September 10 from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. PT
Where: San Diego State University, Parma Payne Goodall Alumni Center, Pierce Family Foyer/Rotunda5491 Aztec Walk, San Diego, CA 92182
Cost: Free
Current and prospective GI Bill® students, service members, families and supporters: Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) is hosting a GI Bill Town Hall at San Diego State University – and you’re invited!
Join us to get your GI Bill questions answered directly from VBA representatives. Learn more about your education benefits and hear how VBA is on a mission to improve your experience through the Digital GI Bill modernization effort.
Contact for more information: Stakeholder Engagement Team