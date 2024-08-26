Education Benefits Outreach - University of Georgia Have GI Bill questions, come out and get them answered. When: Fri. Aug 30, 2024, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: University of Georgia 104 Caldwell Hall Athens, GA Cost: Free





Have questions about your GI Bill benefits? We've got answers!

Muskogee VA Regional Office representatives will answer your questions about your education benefits and provide assistance.

Contact the University of Georgia Certifying School Official's office at 706-542-9362 to schedule a visit or for more information.

