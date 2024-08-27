Hispanic Heritage Month Virtual Outreach Symposium

When: Thu. Sep 19, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm ET Where: Cost: Free





In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, this symposium will focus on the importance of reaching out to our Nation’s Hispanic Veterans. Attendees will be educated and empowered about the benefits and services that may be available to them. The symposium will provide information on current and future VA benefits, to include filing a VA disability claim online, the Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act and improving the quality of life for Veterans and dependents through Vet Center services. In addition, there will be presentations on fraud prevention, as well as messages from the Center for Minority Veterans and the Center for Women Veterans. Feel free to join and to share the invite information with any interested party.

Date: Thursday, September 19th, 2024

Time: 1:00-2:30pm (ET)

Link to Join: https://bit.ly/3WaDJld

Phone: 1-404-397-1596 USA Toll Number

Access Code: 2822 485 9231

Webinar password: A9FhhTp3K2@ (29344873 when dialing from a phone or video system)

