Education Benefits Outreach - Georgia Military College
When:
Thu. Aug 29, 2024, 8:00 am – 11:00 am ET
Where:
Georgia Military College
201 East Greene Street
Milledgeville, GA
Cost:
Free
Muskogee VA Regional Office representatives will answer your questions about your education benefits and provide assistance.
Contact the University of Georgia Certifying School Official's office at 478-387-4810 to schedule a visit or for more information.
If you're unable to attend but have questions relating to your education benefits, contact our Education Call Center at 1-888-442-4551 or submit your question via AskVA.