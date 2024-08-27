Education Benefits Outreach - Georgia Military College When: Thu. Aug 29, 2024, 8:00 am – 11:00 am ET Where: Georgia Military College 201 East Greene Street Milledgeville, GA Cost: Free





Muskogee VA Regional Office representatives will answer your questions about your education benefits and provide assistance.

Contact the University of Georgia Certifying School Official's office at 478-387-4810 to schedule a visit or for more information.

If you're unable to attend but have questions relating to your education benefits, contact our Education Call Center at 1-888-442-4551 or submit your question via AskVA.

