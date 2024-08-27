Skip to Content

Education Benefits Outreach - Georgia Military College

When:

Thu. Aug 29, 2024, 8:00 am – 11:00 am ET

Where:

Georgia Military College

201 East Greene Street

Milledgeville, GA

Cost:

Free

Muskogee VA Regional Office representatives will answer your questions about your education benefits and provide assistance.

Contact the University of Georgia Certifying School Official's office at 478-387-4810 to schedule a visit or for more information.

If you're unable to attend but have questions relating to your education benefits, contact our Education Call Center at 1-888-442-4551 or submit your question via AskVA.  

Other VA events

Last updated: