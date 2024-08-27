Social Security Benefits - Online

Learn how Social Security provides financial protection for our nation’s people, supporting Americans throughout all of life’s journeys.

When: Thu. Sep 26, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





This presentation will provide an overview of Social Security benefits to continue our mission of delivering Social Security services that meet the changing needs of the public. Our working relationships with interagency components, as well as a wide range of national, state, and local organizations, advocacy groups, agencies, the White House, and the media, help us in our efforts to provide clear, concise, and effective messages and products. Social Security administers retirement, disability, survivor, and family benefits.

Trisha Mentzer is a Social Insurance Specialist in the Office of Communications at the Social Security Administration (SSA). She has worked for the agency for 11 years in a technical capacity and understands the compassion and work ethic needed to serve those in need across the country. Prior to joining the Social Security Administration, Trisha was an Army Military Police Officer. She is married to an Army veteran and has two children. She obtained her bachelor’s degree from Grand View University, and her master’s degree in business from Troy University.

