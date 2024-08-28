Hope for Healing Fall Festival - Greenwood, IN Havens Hope Ranch and Stables Grand Opening - music, food, carriage rides, face and pumpkin painting, hayrides, and more! When: Sat. Oct 5, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Havens Hope Ranch and Stables 445 West Smokey Row Road Greenwood, IN Cost: Free





Hope for Healing Fall Festival & Grand Opening - Join us!

Event Details:

Music

Food

Carriage rides

Pony rides

Pumpkin painting

Visit our critters

Silent auctions

Prizes

Hayrides

Bonfire

We offer Equine Therapy Services (EAP and EAL) to:

Active military

Veterans

Caregivers and families

At-risk youth

Developmental delays

Anxiety/ depression

Grief

Social issues

Behavioral Issues and much more!

If you are interested in renting a booth to sell your merchandise or advertise your business, contact Diane.

Contact: diane@havenshoperanchandstables.com

At Havens Hope Ranch and Stables, our mission is to provide a sanctuary for both horses and humans, fostering an environment of healing, learning, and growth. We are dedicated to the well-being of our equine partners, offering exceptional care, leasing and boarding services. We commit to enriching the lives of our clients through comprehensive riding lessons and the transformative experience of Equine Assisted Psychotherapy. Our goal is to create harmonious partnerships between horses and riders, promoting mental wellness, physical health, and a deep respect for the equestrian arts.

