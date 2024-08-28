Hope for Healing Fall Festival - Greenwood, IN
Havens Hope Ranch and Stables Grand Opening - music, food, carriage rides, face and pumpkin painting, hayrides, and more!
When:
Sat. Oct 5, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Havens Hope Ranch and Stables
445 West Smokey Row Road
Greenwood, IN
Cost:
Free
Event Details:
- Music
- Food
- Carriage rides
- Pony rides
- Pumpkin painting
- Visit our critters
- Silent auctions
- Prizes
- Hayrides
Bonfire
We offer Equine Therapy Services (EAP and EAL) to:
- Active military
- Veterans
- Caregivers and families
- At-risk youth
- Developmental delays
- Anxiety/ depression
- Grief
- Social issues
- Behavioral Issues and much more!
If you are interested in renting a booth to sell your merchandise or advertise your business, contact Diane.
Contact: diane@havenshoperanchandstables.com
At Havens Hope Ranch and Stables, our mission is to provide a sanctuary for both horses and humans, fostering an environment of healing, learning, and growth. We are dedicated to the well-being of our equine partners, offering exceptional care, leasing and boarding services. We commit to enriching the lives of our clients through comprehensive riding lessons and the transformative experience of Equine Assisted Psychotherapy. Our goal is to create harmonious partnerships between horses and riders, promoting mental wellness, physical health, and a deep respect for the equestrian arts.
Horseback Riding - Havens Hope Ranch and Stables