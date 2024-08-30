Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing (ATDM) Program - Online

PVA Veterans Career Live

When: Thu. Sep 12, 2024, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





The Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing (ATDM) Program is specifically designed to help adult learners with varying educational and workplace experiences learn the skills necessary to make an immediate impact in the defense industrial base (DIB).

If you are seeking a career change, starting your educational journey for the first time, or looking to become involved in manufacturing, ATDM may be a perfect fit.

We'll be joined by representatives from the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research to discuss ATDM and answer your questions!

Veterans | The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (atdm.org)

With our Veterans Career Live sessions, you can access timely, relevant career information — on your schedule and from any device. Register for a FREE seminar with a Veterans Career Program employment expert, or browse recorded seminars on a range of career topics for veterans. Veterans Career Live is open to transitioning service members, all era veterans, and their family members and caregivers.

Veterans Career Live (pva.org)

