9th Annual National Convening - Online

Please join the Elizabeth Dole Foundation for the 9th Annual National Convening on Military and Veteran Caregiving, hosted on September 24, 2024!

When: Tue. Sep 24, 2024, 12:30 am – 9:00 am ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





We will present the new RAND report publicly for the first time, giving attendees a detailed look into the experiences of today’s military and Veteran caregivers, and their families. The data will expose alarming gaps in support in critical areas and detail how significantly the population of hidden heroes has evolved since our 2014 landmark study.

Alongside our lead partners—Wounded Warrior Project, AARP, the Lilly Endowment, and Lockheed Martin—national leaders, public health experts, and leading advocates for caregivers and Veterans will come together to learn about the report’s troubling findings and galvanize action to strengthen support for America’s caregivers, Veterans, and their families. In addition to the reveal of the RAND study, the Convening will also showcase several exciting panels featuring leaders in the caregiver, military, government and healthcare sectors, and more!

The Elizabeth Dole Foundation is an organization empowering, supporting, and honoring our nation’s 5.5 million military caregivers — the spouses, parents, family members, and friends — who care for America’s wounded, ill or injured service members and Veterans at home. Founded by Senator Elizabeth Dole in 2012, the Foundation adopts a comprehensive approach in its support and advocacy, working with leaders in the public, private, nonprofit and faith communities to recognize military caregivers’ service and promote their well-being.

To learn more about the Foundation, visit our website.

