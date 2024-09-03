Education Outreach - West Texas A&M
VA education team visits West Texas A&M.
When:
Thu. Sep 12, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:30 pm CT
Where:
West Texas A&M, Jack B. Kelly Student Center
2501 4th Ave
Suite 133
Canyon, TX
Cost:
Free
We're on campus to answer any questions you have about school enrollment, education payments or provide guidance to help you complete an application for benefits, just to name a few.
For more information, contact the school certifying official's office at 806-651-4936 or acriss@wtamu.edu
If unable to attend, contact our Education Call Center at 1-888-442-4551 or submit your question online via Ask VA.