Education outreach - University of Texas Permian Basin When: Mon. Sep 9, 2024, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT Where: University of Permian Basin, Science & Technology Foyer 34901 E University Odessa, TX Cost: Free





Our Muskogee VA Regional Office Education Outreach team is on site to answer your education questions and concerns.

We can answer your questions about your school enrollment, education payments or provide guidance to help you complete an application for benefits, just to name a few.

For more information, please contact the school certifying official's office at 432-552-2600 or brookshire_a@utpb.edu

If unable to attend, contact our Education Call Center at 1-888-442-4551 or submit your question online via Ask VA.

