Bob Woodruff Foundation Webinar

Addressing the Needs of Rural Veterans

When: Thu. Sep 12, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





Nearly 25% of Veterans reside in rural areas, where they encounter elevated rates of poverty and food insecurity, as well as significant challenges in accessing essential services.

Join us for an insightful session featuring experts from the VA and the Got Your 6 Network. Speakers will share their experiences in rural outreach, collaborating with Native American tribes, and effective strategies for connecting isolated Veterans with the services they need!

Speakers include:

