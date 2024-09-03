Bob Woodruff Foundation Webinar
Addressing the Needs of Rural Veterans
When:
Thu. Sep 12, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Nearly 25% of Veterans reside in rural areas, where they encounter elevated rates of poverty and food insecurity, as well as significant challenges in accessing essential services.
Join us for an insightful session featuring experts from the VA and the Got Your 6 Network. Speakers will share their experiences in rural outreach, collaborating with Native American tribes, and effective strategies for connecting isolated Veterans with the services they need!
Speakers include:
- Shelley M. MacDermid Wadsworth – Director at Military Family Research Institute at Purdue University
- Peter J. Kaboli, MD, MS – Executive Director at U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Rural Health
- Steve Yamamori – Founder and CEO at Reveille Foundation
- Tim Driscoll – Assistant Director of Service Coordination at Veterans Services of the Carolinas