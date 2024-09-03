Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) Webinar Series

When: Thu. Sep 12, 2024, 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm ET
Where:
Cost: Free
Registration: Required





Whether you’ve had prostate cancer and have been successfully treated for it, or you’re in treatment for advanced disease… don’t forget about the rest of your body, especially, your heart.

Good news: there’s a lot you can do to power up your heart health, starting with awareness. Learn how to work with your treatment team to lower your risk and boost your overall wellness, and get the latest on science-backed nutrition and exercise for people with prostate cancer.

About our speakers:

* Zachary Klaassen, MD, MSc is a urologic oncologist and Associate Professor of Urology at Wellstar MCG Health in Augusta, GA

* June Chan, ScD, is a Professor of Epidemiology & Biostatistics and of Urology at UCSF

* Avirup Guha, MBBS, MPH is a physician-scientist with a focus on cardio-oncology and Assistant Professor at the Medical College of Georgia

The webinar will be recorded for later viewing. Register to get the link emailed to you.

***Please send any questions for our speakers in advance to: webinar@pcf.org<mailto:webinar@pcf.org>

