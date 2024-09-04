9/11 Service Project Sign Up: Volunteer for a Service Project in Your Area

The Mission Continues is calling on Veterans to stand united and serve in their community.

When: Thu. Sep 5, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm ET Repeats Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





Ready to take action? Sign up for a service project near you by CLICKING HERE.

The Mission Continues is calling on Veterans, military families, and non-Veterans, to serve their communities through service projects organized by our Service Platoons across the country.

Join us in serving together this September and make a positive impact in honor of the sacrifices made after 9/11.

This campaign invites Veterans, their families, and community members to come together for a day of meaningful service, fostering connections and creating lasting change. Sign up for a service project near you by CLICKING HERE.

Whether you can spare a few hours or the entire day, every bit of effort counts, and together, we can create a significant impact. We encourage you to share this event with fellow Veterans, friends, and family. The more, the merrier!

Together, let’s honor our shared commitment to service, support one another, and strengthen our communities.

Join us this September to make a difference, and let’s show the world the power of united service. We can’t wait to see you there!

Contact Information:

314- 588 8805

INFO@MISSIONCONTINUES.ORG

https://www.missioncontinues.org/our-mission/

