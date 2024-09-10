MJHS Virtual Vet-to-Vet Café: Veterans and Palliative Care – Online

Current Trends and Advocacy

When: Wed. Sep 25, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





It is never too late to support Veterans and their families.

Through the We Honor Veterans Program, MJHS has successfully assisted hundreds of Veterans and their families while receiving palliative and hospice care. MJHS is honored to welcome Benjamin Pomerance, Deputy Counsel and Mery Lezama, Veteran Benefits Advisor for the New York State Department of Veterans' Services to share insight into Veteran and Survivor's benefits that we have together secured for many families.

Topics include:

Survivor benefits

Service-connected vs. nonservice-connected disability

Medical Nexus Letters

Caregiver Support

Burial Benefits – available to Veteran and their spouse o Honoring service through legacy building

Greif counseling and bereavement support

Mental health support

End-of-life services available through the Department of Veterans Affairs

Special Guests:

Benjamin Pomerance, Deputy Counsel, New York State Department of Veterans’ Services

Mery Lezama, Veteran Benefits Advisor, New York State Department of Veterans’ Services

Moderated by: Ashton Stewart, MPA, Veteran Liaison and Accredited Veteran Service Officer for MJHS ashstewa@mjhs.org

