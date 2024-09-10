MJHS Virtual Vet-to-Vet Café: Veterans and Palliative Care – Online
Current Trends and Advocacy
When:
Wed. Sep 25, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
It is never too late to support Veterans and their families.
Through the We Honor Veterans Program, MJHS has successfully assisted hundreds of Veterans and their families while receiving palliative and hospice care. MJHS is honored to welcome Benjamin Pomerance, Deputy Counsel and Mery Lezama, Veteran Benefits Advisor for the New York State Department of Veterans' Services to share insight into Veteran and Survivor's benefits that we have together secured for many families.
Topics include:
- Survivor benefits
- Service-connected vs. nonservice-connected disability
- Medical Nexus Letters
- Caregiver Support
- Burial Benefits – available to Veteran and their spouse o Honoring service through legacy building
- Greif counseling and bereavement support
- Mental health support
- End-of-life services available through the Department of Veterans Affairs
Special Guests:
- Benjamin Pomerance, Deputy Counsel, New York State Department of Veterans’ Services
- Mery Lezama, Veteran Benefits Advisor, New York State Department of Veterans’ Services
Moderated by: Ashton Stewart, MPA, Veteran Liaison and Accredited Veteran Service Officer for MJHS ashstewa@mjhs.org