Boots to Business Reboot: Veteran Beginning Farmers and Ranchers - Online

The Veterans Business Outreach Center's Boots to Business entrepreneurial training for military Veterans interested in Farming and Ranching.

When: Mon. Sep 30, 2024, 9:00 am – 5:30 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





The Veterans Business Outreach Center of New England, in partnership with the Small Business Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), invites Veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses to Boots to the Business Reboot for Veteran Beginning Farmers and Ranchers webinar.

This full-day workshop will aid those interested in exploring agriculture-based business ownership by leading participants through the key steps for evaluating business concepts and providing the foundational knowledge required to develop a business plan.

Topics include:

What is entrepreneurship?

Evaluating a business opportunity

Doing your market research – Who is buying what you are growing/raising?

Selecting the correct legal structure for your farm/ranch

The economics of agriculture

Business planning – from idea to roadmap

Financing your venture – short-term and long-Range

SBA/USDA resources for you

Active-Duty Service members (including National Guard and Reserve),

Veterans of all eras, and spouses are eligible to participate.

For more information on this event, please contact: Monshi.Ramdass@usda.gov.

Other VA events