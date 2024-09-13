Veteran, Military Spouse, and National Guardsman: Meet-the-Employer - Kennewick, WA

Join Us for a Special Event for Veterans, Military Spouses, and Active-Duty/Transitioning Service Members!

When: Wed. Oct 9, 2024, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm PT Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





We are excited to host an event tailored specifically for Veterans, military spouses, and active-duty/transitioning service members.

This is a fantastic opportunity to connect with Veteran-friendly employers who are eager to help you translate your military and civilian skillsets into future job opportunities.

What to Expect:

Resume Feedback: Gain insights on what employers are looking for in resumes to help you stand out and secure interviews.

Gain insights on what employers are looking for in resumes to help you stand out and secure interviews. Mock Interviews: Participate in generic mock interviews and receive immediate feedback on your appearance and interview responses.

Participate in generic mock interviews and receive immediate feedback on your appearance and interview responses. Career Preparation: Get ready for the upcoming Columbia Basin College and Washington State University Tri-City Career Hiring Event on October 22, 2024.

Interested in a Mock Interview?

Veterans and spouses of Veterans, if you would like to participate in a mock interview, please contact Jose Sandoval to reserve your spot:

Don’t miss this chance to enhance your job search skills and connect with employers who value your experience. We look forward to seeing you there!

