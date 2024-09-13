Skip to Content

Veteran, Military Spouse, and National Guardsman: Meet-the-Employer - Kennewick, WA

Join Us for a Special Event for Veterans, Military Spouses, and Active-Duty/Transitioning Service Members!

When:

Wed. Oct 9, 2024, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm PT

Where:

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Register

We are excited to host an event tailored specifically for Veterans, military spouses, and active-duty/transitioning service members. 

This is a fantastic opportunity to connect with Veteran-friendly employers who are eager to help you translate your military and civilian skillsets into future job opportunities.

What to Expect:

  • Resume Feedback: Gain insights on what employers are looking for in resumes to help you stand out and secure interviews.
  • Mock Interviews: Participate in generic mock interviews and receive immediate feedback on your appearance and interview responses.
  • Career Preparation: Get ready for the upcoming Columbia Basin College and Washington State University Tri-City Career Hiring Event on October 22, 2024.

Interested in a Mock Interview?

 Veterans and spouses of Veterans, if you would like to participate in a mock interview, please contact Jose Sandoval to reserve your spot:

Don’t miss this chance to enhance your job search skills and connect with employers who value your experience. We look forward to seeing you there!

