Blue Star Families and AARP are excited to invite you to a special event created to help Veterans build a forever home that is comfortable, safe, and accessible with the help of our partners at AARP and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)!

Thu. Sep 26, 2024, 3:00 pm – 3:45 pm ET
Cost: Free
Registration: Required





We know that transitioning from military service can be challenging, and making your house a home is important! That’s why we’ve teamed up with our partners at AARP to bring you a virtual town hall focusing on making home modifications so your house is comfortable.

During our Revamp & Revive: Home Modification Benefits for Veterans, you'll learn about AARP's Home Modification Benefits Guide. Maria Reed, Creator and Host of Moving with the Military, will join us to emcee this lively conversation! Our lineup of speakers will share exclusive insights and tips just for you, like:

✅ Enhanced Safety: Reduce the risk of falls and injuries with grab bars, nonslip flooring, and improved lighting.

✅ Increased Independence: Make daily tasks easier with accessible modifications like lower countertops and lever-style door handles.

✅ Greater Comfort: Enjoy a personalized living space that meets your needs and enhances your quality of life.

Contact for more information: Maria Mahoney

