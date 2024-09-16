BLK OPS SONY HQ: San Diego Roadshow & Panel - San Diego, CA The BLK OPS Road Show promises to be an event you will not forget. Watch Episode 1 of BLK OPS and hang out with Legends! When: Wed. Sep 18, 2024, 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm PT Where: SONY San Diego HQ 16535 Via Esprillo San Diego, CA Cost: Free Registration: Required





Join us for an exclusive look inside the world of BLK OPS - "Common People, Uncommon Stories" sponsored by National University and SONY.

BLK OPS® is a groundbreaking series highlighting the stories of underrepresented Veterans who have served in The Military’s Special Operations. This roadshow and panel event offer a unique opportunity to dive into their compelling journeys of service and sacrifice.

At the event, you'll have the chance to:

Watch episode 1

Participate in a live panel discussion featuring these remarkable individuals

Gain insights into their experiences

Explore the current state of the military force, and

Discover how diversity can truly enhance any mission

Don't miss your chance to engage with our esteemed panelists and learn more about the impactful BLK OPS® project.

Join us for an evening of inspiration, education, and connection with those who have bravely served our country. Reserve your spot now and be a part of this unforgettable experience!

The BLK OPS Road Show's Agenda

BLK OPS - THE VETERANS HISTORY PROJECT - TRAILER - Coming Soon JUNE 2024

Other VA events