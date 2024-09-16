BLK OPS SONY HQ: San Diego Roadshow & Panel - San Diego, CA
The BLK OPS Road Show promises to be an event you will not forget. Watch Episode 1 of BLK OPS and hang out with Legends!
When:
Wed. Sep 18, 2024, 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm PT
Where:
SONY San Diego HQ
16535 Via Esprillo
San Diego, CA
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Join us for an exclusive look inside the world of BLK OPS - "Common People, Uncommon Stories" sponsored by National University and SONY.
BLK OPS® is a groundbreaking series highlighting the stories of underrepresented Veterans who have served in The Military’s Special Operations. This roadshow and panel event offer a unique opportunity to dive into their compelling journeys of service and sacrifice.
At the event, you'll have the chance to:
- Watch episode 1
- Participate in a live panel discussion featuring these remarkable individuals
- Gain insights into their experiences
- Explore the current state of the military force, and
- Discover how diversity can truly enhance any mission
Don't miss your chance to engage with our esteemed panelists and learn more about the impactful BLK OPS® project.
Join us for an evening of inspiration, education, and connection with those who have bravely served our country. Reserve your spot now and be a part of this unforgettable experience!
The BLK OPS Road Show's Agenda
BLK OPS - THE VETERANS HISTORY PROJECT - TRAILER - Coming Soon JUNE 2024