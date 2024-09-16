Skip to Content

BLK OPS SONY HQ: San Diego Roadshow & Panel - San Diego, CA

The BLK OPS Road Show promises to be an event you will not forget. Watch Episode 1 of BLK OPS and hang out with Legends!

When:

Wed. Sep 18, 2024, 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm PT

Where:

SONY San Diego HQ

16535 Via Esprillo

San Diego, CA

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Register

Join us for an exclusive look inside the world of BLK OPS - "Common People, Uncommon Stories" sponsored by National University and SONY.

BLK OPS® is a groundbreaking series highlighting the stories of underrepresented Veterans who have served in The Military’s Special Operations. This roadshow and panel event offer a unique opportunity to dive into their compelling journeys of service and sacrifice.

At the event, you'll have the chance to:

  • Watch episode 1 
  •  Participate in a live panel discussion featuring these remarkable individuals
  • Gain insights into their experiences
  •  Explore the current state of the military force, and
  •  Discover how diversity can truly enhance any mission

Don't miss your chance to engage with our esteemed panelists and learn more about the impactful BLK OPS® project. 

Join us for an evening of inspiration, education, and connection with those who have bravely served our country. Reserve your spot now and be a part of this unforgettable experience!

The BLK OPS Road Show's Agenda

BLK OPS - THE VETERANS HISTORY PROJECT - TRAILER - Coming Soon JUNE 2024

 

