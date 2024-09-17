Cook County Veterans Resource Fair Resource Fair - Brookfield, IL The Cook County Department of Veterans Affairs (CCVA) is pleased to announce the return of our in-person veterans and military community resource fair at the Brookfield Zoo. When: Sun. Sep 29, 2024, 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm CT Where: Brookfield Zoo 3300 Golf Road Brookfield, IL Cost: Free Registration: Required





The Cook County Department of Veterans Affairs (CCVA) is pleased to announce the return of its annual Veterans Resource Fair at the Brookfield Zoo.

In 1936, the U.S. Congress designated the last Sunday in September as Gold Star Mother’s Day (now known as Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day). In addition to providing a space for military community members to connect with Veteran Service Organizations, CCVA is honoring Cook County's Gold Star mothers and families at this year's event.

Schedule of events for the resource fair:

1:30 p.m. - Service members can begin arriving

- Service members can begin arriving 2:00 p.m. - Program begins and formal remarks are given

- Program begins and formal remarks are given 3:00 p.m. - Animal ambassadors take the stage, service members can visit vendor booths and lunch is provided at no cost

- Animal ambassadors take the stage, service members can visit vendor booths and lunch is provided at no cost 5:00 p.m. - Event concludes, service members can walk the zoo grounds for free

Proof of military service is encouraged. Acceptable forms of identification include: DD214 with photo ID, Veteran ID card or Military CAC card.

Other VA events