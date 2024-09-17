Women Veterans Coffee Social - Leonardtown, MD Women Veterans: You're Invited to Our Next Coffee Social! When: Wed. Sep 18, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm ET Where: Better Black Coffee & Bon AppéSweet 25805 Point Lookout Road Leonardtown, MD Cost: Free





Let’s come together for some fun, laughter, and great conversation over delicious crepes and coffee at our new favorite spot—Better Black Coffee & Bon AppéSweet.

This Veteran-owned gem is the perfect place to connect and relax while supporting a fellow Veteran business.

Whether you're new to the group or a familiar face, this is a perfect opportunity to bond, unwind, and enjoy some sweet treats.

Sign up by emailing: Alicia@operationsecondchance.org,

Don’t miss out on this feel-good gathering—let’s make it one to remember. Sign up now and reserve your spot for this unforgettable coffee date!

https://operationsecondchance.org/

