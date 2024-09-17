Education outreach - Northern Arizona University Get answers to your education benefits questions from our outreach team. When: Fri. Sep 20, 2024, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm MT Where: Northern Arizona University, Veterans Success Center 1050 S Knoles Dr Room 138, Building 30, NAU Fieldhouse Flagstaff, AZ Cost: Free





Our education outreach team is here to answer your education questions and concerns. We can address your questions relating to school enrollment, education payments or provide guidance to help you complete an application for benefits, just to name a few.

If you're unable to attend but have questions relating to your education benefits, please contact our Education Call Center at 1-888-442-4551 or submit your question online via AskVA.

