Education outreach - Louisiana State University Get your education benefits questions answered When: Thu. Sep 26, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Where: Louisiana State University, Student Union and Veterans Center 310 LSU Student Union Castilian 304 Baton Rouge, LA Cost: Free





Our education outreach team is at the Student Union, Castilian 304 from 9 - 10 a.m. and Veterans Center from 10:30 to 3 p.m. to answer your education questions and concerns. We can address your questions relating to school enrollment, education payments or provide guidance to help you complete an application for benefits, just to name a few.

For more information, contact Ines Johnson 225-578-3103

If you're unable to attend but have questions relating to your education benefits, please contact our Education Call Center at 1-888-442-4551 or submit your question online via AskVA.

