Education outreach - University of Southern Mississippi - Gulf Park
Get your education benefits questions answered
When:
Wed. Sep 25, 2024, 2:30 pm – 4:30 pm CT
Where:
University of Southern Mississippi - Gulf Park
730 East Beach Boulevard
Hardy Hall room 234
Long Beach, MS
Cost:
Free
Our education outreach team is here to answer your education questions and concerns. We can address your questions relating to school enrollment, education payments or provide guidance to help you complete an application for benefits, just to name a few.
For more information, contact Stacy Henley 228-214-3244
If you're unable to attend but have questions relating to your education benefits, please contact our Education Call Center at 1-888-442-4551 or submit your question online via AskVA.