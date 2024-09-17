Education outreach - University of Southern Mississippi - Gulf Park Get your education benefits questions answered When: Wed. Sep 25, 2024, 2:30 pm – 4:30 pm CT Where: University of Southern Mississippi - Gulf Park 730 East Beach Boulevard Hardy Hall room 234 Long Beach, MS Cost: Free





Our education outreach team is here to answer your education questions and concerns. We can address your questions relating to school enrollment, education payments or provide guidance to help you complete an application for benefits, just to name a few.

For more information, contact Stacy Henley 228-214-3244

If you're unable to attend but have questions relating to your education benefits, please contact our Education Call Center at 1-888-442-4551 or submit your question online via AskVA.

Other VA events