Education outreach - University of Southern Mississippi - Gulf Park

Get your education benefits questions answered

When:

Wed. Sep 25, 2024, 2:30 pm – 4:30 pm CT

Where:

University of Southern Mississippi - Gulf Park

730 East Beach Boulevard

Hardy Hall room 234

Long Beach, MS

Cost:

Free

Our education outreach team is here to answer your education questions and concerns.  We can address your questions relating to school enrollment, education payments or provide guidance to help you complete an application for benefits, just to name a few.

For more information, contact Stacy Henley 228-214-3244

If you're unable to attend but have questions relating to your education benefits, please contact our Education Call Center at 1-888-442-4551 or submit your question online via AskVA.   

