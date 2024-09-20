Department of Veterans Affairs 2024 Veteran Buddy Check Summit - Online

VA’s Veterans Experience Office VetResources Community Network is hosting the first-ever Veteran Buddy Check Summit with the American Red Cross. The half-day event will feature a Buddy Check Townhall with VA leadership and presentations from various organizations to include The American Legion, American Red Cross, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, and American Corporate Partners.

When: Tue. Oct 22, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:15 am ET Where: Cost: Free





The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the American Red Cross are hosting the first-ever Veteran Buddy Check Summit October 22, 2024, from 9:00 – 11:15 a.m. ET.

The summit will feature a Buddy Check Townhall with VA leadership and presentations from such organizations as The American Legion, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, and American Corporate Partners.

Join us online for this special event to kick off Veteran Buddy Check Week, which takes place October 21-25, 2024. Take the Buddy Check Pledge today! #TalktoTen Veteran friends—check in, connect, and increase awareness about valuable VA and community resources.

Watch the half-day event live from American Red Cross Headquarters in Washington, DC!

