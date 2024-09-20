Boots to Business Reboot Hybrid Meeting - State College, PA
This class is offered in-person and online (hybrid format).
When:
Fri. Nov 15, 2024, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm ET
Where:
Pennsylvania State University-SBDC
123 S Burrowes Street
Room #615
State College, PA
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Join us as the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Pittsburgh and the Eastern Pennsylvania District Offices celebrate National Veteran Small Business Week 2024 by offering the Boots to Business Reboot program (online and in-person) on Friday, November 15th to Veterans of all eras, military spouses, National Guard and Reserve members without access to a military installation.
The one-day Reboot will provide participants with an overview of business fundamentals while introducing techniques for evaluating the feasibility of business concepts. This workshop is free of charge to all participants.
Register Here: Class: Pennsylvania State University-SBDC-Hybrid-2024-11-15-Reboot (site.com)
For more information contact:
Jonathan Bennett
- Jonathan.bennett@sba.gov
- 412-799-6052