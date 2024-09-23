Virtual Entrepreneurship Training for Military Spouse

In collaboration with the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL)’s Transition Employment Assistance for Military Spouses (TEAMS), the SBA is hosting an entrepreneurship workshop for military spouses on Tuesday, October 15 at 2 p.m. ET.

When: Tue. Oct 15, 2024, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





This two-hour workshop, focused on military spouse entrepreneurship, provides an overview of the programs and resources available through the U.S. Small Business Administration to start, grow, expand, and recover a small business.

Participants will learn about the resources available to help them get started or continue the path of entrepreneurship.

Increase your confidence and business smarts

Learn how to find the right partners for your business

Discover how to access loans and capital

Reimagine your potential with growth strategies

Click here to download the participant’s guide.

Please email us with any questions: milspouse@dol.gov

Transition Employment Assistance for Military Spouses (TEAMS) | U.S. Department of Labor (dol.gov)

Other VA events