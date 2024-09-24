Please join the Red Cross MVCN for 6 weeks of Caregivers - Your Life and Your Health Matters!

When: Tue. Oct 29, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm CT Repeats Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





This class introduces caregivers to the tenets and structure of Taking Charge of My Life and My Health specially adapted for caregivers.

Through these sessions, you will examine your daily life by considering your Circle of Health, which includes everything from mindful awareness and personal relationships to exercise, diet, and sleep.

What are you doing to stimulate your brain?

How flexible is your body?

How energetic do you feel?

With what frequency are you waking up at night?

How is your environment affecting you?

What are your main causes of stress?

Join us to learn how to take better care of your life and your health to experience reduced stress and greater peace.

PLEASE NOTE: The class runs weekly for 60 - 90 minutes over 6 weeks. *Caregivers need to commit to all 6 sessions. Every week on Tue, until Dec 10, 2024, 6 occurrence(s)

Oct 29, 2024

Nov 5, 2024

Nov 12, 2024

Nov 19, 2024

We will not meet on Nov 26, 2024

Dec 3, 2024

Dec 10, 2024

Join the Military and Veteran Caregiver Network and access the Hero Care Resource Directory and Caregiver Calendar on our website https://www.redcross.org/caregivers. Visit the custom, secure, caregiver-only Online Community available 24/7 for support. https://arcsaf.my.site.com/MVCN/s/login/

