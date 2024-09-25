SBA Hour with Veterans Webinar

the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Pittsburgh and Eastern Pennsylvania District Offices’ will chat about how they can assist the military and Veteran community with entrepreneurship.

When: Thu. Oct 17, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





Join the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Pittsburgh and Eastern Pennsylvania District Offices' as they discuss resources and programs the SBA provides for active duty, reservists and national guard, military spouses and Veterans of all eras.

Participants will learn how the SBA can assist the Veteran and military community in their path toward entrepreneurship or assist existing small businesses.

All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis.

