A Military Thriving Change Forum at Georgetown University

Join the Military Thriving Change Forum at Georgetown University - LIVE experience!

When: Wed. Oct 23, 2024, 8:30 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





On October 23, 2024 Georgetown University will host the first national Change Forum of its kind. Our goal is to create a private sector led movement that increases propensity to serve, by projecting positive examples of military service through Veteran employee engagement in local communities. This starts by bringing together senior leaders from across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors in an effort to help change the narrative about Veterans in the workplace and society and improve propensity for service, in and out of uniform.

This is why we’ve created a virtual livestream for the event, and why we’re inviting you to actively participate on October 23rd — as well as at 2025 community wide engagement events that we will announce at the Change Forum.

You can be part of the Military Thriving movement. You can take action. You can change the narrative.

Other VA events